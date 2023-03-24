Panthers use Bears' No. 1 pick to justify ticket price hike for 2023

Panthers use No. 1 pick to justify ticket price hike originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly hiking ticket prices up 5.8 percent in 2023, according to Erik Spanberg of the Charlotte Business Journal. Tickets are increasing by $6 per game, and non-premium tickets will average $109 per game.

In a video and letter, the Panthers announced the price increase for the upcoming season. They mentioned the No. 1 pick, along with head coach Frank Reich as a reason for jacking up the prices on ticket costs.

The Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 pick, the No. 61 pick, a 2024 first-round selection, a 2025 second-round selection and DJ Moore.

The Panthers, while losing Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore to the Bears, have added household names in free agency. Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst and DJ Chark signed with the Panthers this offseason.

The offseason signings likely serve as a reason for a price hike, despite the team going through a potential rebuild. It's potential because the Panthers could win the lowly NFC South division if they play their cards right. The Buccaneers won the division last season with an 8-9 record.

They will inevitably draft a hopeful franchise signal caller in the upcoming draft. C.J. Stroud holds the highest possibility of hearing his name called first, but Bryce Young remains in the conversation, too.

Either pick serves as the rationale to raise ticket prices in Carolina.

