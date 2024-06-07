Panthers to battle undefeated Lady Lancers at Allegheny

Saegertown’s softball team will have its hands full today in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. The Panthers (17-2) are slated to play undefeated Neshannock (23-0) at Allegheny College at 1 p.m.

The Lady Lancers have won three straight WPIAL championships. They advanced to the PIAA semifinals last season and won the state title in 2022. Neshannock defeated West Shamokin 10-0 in six innings on Monday to open its state playoff campaign.

“Offensively we’re hoping to stay disciplined at the plate and execute more timely hitting,” Saegertown head coach Jenn Bowes said. “We need to continue to be aggressive with any opportunities we have to get on base, but be sure that we’re smart.”

Neshannock features a handful of all-state players from the 2023 season — Addy Frye, Jaidon Nogay and Gabby Quinn. Frye is the starting pitcher and features an ERA of .56. She’s struck out 176 with 10 walks and seven earned runs this season.

Nogay is in the outfield and bats at a .480 clip with 27 runs, 24 hits and 16 RBIs. Quinn, an infielder, has five home runs, three doubles, 27 runs, 26 RBIs and 23 hits. Miley Anderson leads the offense this season with 30 hits. Frye has 29 RBIs and 28 hits. Also with at least 20 hits are Gabby Perod, Abigale Measel, Ali Giordano and Callie Biondi.

“Defensively we have been working on adjusting to the speed they have in their line-up and making sure we are crisp,” Bowes said.

Saegertown ace Mikaila Obenrader has 254 strikeouts in 119 innings with 13 earned runs and a .76 ERA. The infield is made up of Maddy Pratt (C), Rhiannon Paris (1B), Maggie Triola (2B), Alyssa Arblaster (SS) and Natalie Halsey (3B). The outfielders are Kacie Mook (CF), Mackenzie Brauen (LF) and Leah McGill (RF).

Obenrader and Mook have the most homers on the season with seven and four, respectively. Obenrader leads the team in hits (27) with Arblaster (21), Pratt (20), Triola (19), Paris (17) and Mook (16) rounding out the leaders.

Today’s game with be Saegertown’s fifth straight at Allegheny College.

“We really lucked out with such a familiar neutral field,” Bowes said. “Hopefully a short bus ride will keep us from having a slow start.”

The winner will play either Bentworth or Laurel in the state semifinals.