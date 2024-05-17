Panthers give back on Keep Pounding Day

There were 150 members from the Carolina Panthers organization across five locations who participated in the Carolinas on Friday for its sixth annual Keep Pounding Day.

Players, staff members, and front office representatives pitched in for important causes.

The day started at Roof Above with head coach Dave Canales, who touched up paint around the men’s shelter.

Right tackle Taylor Moton led the cleanup crew along the fence line, trimming back overgrown trees and vines.

“I was talking to some of the guys who live here right now,” Moton said. “He said this makes a big impact on just the look, the feel of the whole area so it does my heart good to know I’m doing something small to help the community just a little bit,” Moton said.

