As Panthers await 'final reveal' on No. 1 NFL draft pick, the one rule is to get it right

In some ways, this big process to determine which quarterback the Carolina Panthers select No. 1 overall in the upcoming NFL draft takes Frank Reich to the home-improvement shows on HGTV.

Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud? Anthony Richardson?

Reich, the Panthers new coach, and general manager Scott Fitterer will collaborate to make the call.

"There will be that moment we’re going to sit down and say, 'All right, this is the final reveal,' " Reich said during the recent NFL annual league meeting. "I think about all those shows – not that I’m going to watch HGTV – with the final reveal of the house.

"The remodeling of the house, it’s a process. But we’re actually the ones doing the work. So, it’s not like we’re the homeowners who are going away and coming back."

Surrounded by reporters as he sat at a round table during an early-morning media session, Reich caught himself and chuckled at the TV show analogy as he envisioned a consensus with Fitterer.

"Sorry, I’m riding this a little bit further," he said. "So, we’re kind of building this together and we’re seeing it unfold. I think I’m getting glimpses into how he sees it … and I think vice-versa."

Frank Reich speaks with the media during the Carolina Panthers head coach introduction at Bank of America Stadium on January 31, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Panthers, who traded away two first-round picks, two second-round picks and emerging receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears to obtain the top slot in the draft, can’t screw this up. The course of the franchise for years undoubtedly swings in the balance.

Although there’s a little more than two weeks before the Panthers will christen the draft on April 27, Reich and Fitterer are on the clock to settle on their choice – at least internally – before the pick is announced on a stage in Kansas City, Missouri. I’m guessing that by now Reich and Fitterer have already made up their minds on their quarterback of preference, although for weeks the plan has been for each of them to keep their preference to themselves while playing out their evaluation process. They could finalize their decision – or have the "final reveal" – by the end of next week.

As it stands now, with the pro day workouts completed weeks ago, the process rolls on with in-person visits to the team’s headquarters. Young, the former Alabama quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021, visited Carolina on Tuesday. Richardson, the Florida product who was the star of the show at the combine, came a day earlier.

The two other top quarterbacks, Ohio State’s Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis, are scheduled to visit on April 18. Each NFL team is permitted to bring in 30 prospects by April 19 for pre-draft visits.

"At the end of the day, the decision comes down to Scott and myself," Reich said.

What if they don’t agree?

You’d think that Panthers owner David Tepper would be the tiebreaker. Yet even without a so-called tie, it’s difficult to imagine the team going all-in on a rookie quarterback without Tepper’s blessing.

"Mr. Tepper is heavily involved in the process," Reich said. "He’s been on record saying, 'This is Scott and Frank making this decision.' He’s intimately involved. This quarterback that we pick will be the face of our franchise. And so, obviously he has to be comfortable with that."

Ah, for the variables to weigh. There is film study and scouting reports. Interviews and background checks. Eyeball tests and gut reaction. And then some.

"When we make a decision, I’m always going to represent the opinion, I’ll be the voice of the coaches," said Reich, a former quarterback who played 13 NFL seasons. "Scott, he’s going to be the voice of the scouts, and then we are going to collaborate together on those decisions."

That certainly looks good on paper. How it all plays out ultimately won’t be known for a few years, after the career trajectories take form for the quarterback the Panthers take and the ones they pass over.

Reich said one thing he’s learned over the years when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks: They come in all shapes and sizes.

That philosophy could bode well for the evaluation of Young as the potential top pick. If not for his slight stature, there might not even be a debate. Young measured at 5-10 1/8, 204 pounds at the combine.

Then again, Young also excelled against college football’s best competition in the Southeastern Conference. The Hall of Fame credentials that Drew Brees (6-0, 209) produced may provide another measuring stick. And Reich pointed out how two of the smallest former teammates he played with – Marvin Harrison and Barry Sanders – had a knack for avoiding hits.

"The best ability is availability is the old adage," Reich said. "The height thing, there’s indicators you can look for to see how much of a factor that is. How good can he see?

"But what you can measure also is what is a guy’s durability? That’s a big issue. And how do you project that into the NFL, where every week it’s playing the best of the best."

And every week living a reality show with its own version of a big reveal.

