Panthers and Avalanche remain red hot

The Florida Panthers won for the 50th time this season on Friday night in a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Panthers have reached that win total and they required the fourth-fewest games among all teams in the past 25 years to accomplish the feat.

Florida also improved to 30-6-0 on home ice with Friday’s win. Only the 1975-76 Philadelphia Flyers (34); the 1970-71 Boston Bruins (34); the 1973-74 Bruins (35); and the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings needed fewer games to reach that mark in a season.

Additionally, Florida came back from a multi-goal deficit to win for the eighth time this campaign, which established a new franchise record.

The Colorado Avalanche also won on Friday with a 5-4 overtime triumph over the Winnipeg Jets. The Avalanche have a two-point lead on the Panthers for the top spot in the NHL and both teams have 11 games remaining.

BOSTON 2 TAMPA BAY 1 (OT)

The Bruins bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Detroit, while extending the winless skid of the Lightning to four games.

Jake DeBrusk notched one goal and one assist.

Charlie Coyle scored the game winner 3:37 into the extra period.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare supplied the only goal for Tampa Bay.

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy, Corey Perry and Jan Rutta posted one assist apiece.

Mike Reilly was credited with five shots and a game-high six hits.

Linus Ullmark blocked 28 shots for his 23rd win of the season. He has won his past six starts.

Andrei Vasilevskiy blocked 35 of 37 shots in the defeat. He has a three-game winless slide.

BUFFALO 3 FLORIDA 4

The Panthers have a six-game win streak, while the Sabres have lost two straight matches.

Sam Reinhart and Claude Giroux produced one goal and one assist apiece for Florida. They both lit the lamp on the man advantage.

Victor Olofsson (power play), Mark Pysyk and Jeff Skinner scored in the first period to give Buffalo a 3-1 lead.

Patric Hornqvist and Sam Bennett also found the back of the net for the Panthers. Bennett broke a 3-3 tie at the 19:22 mark of the third period.

Aleksander Barkov and Brandon Montour registered two assists each.

Peyton Krebs, Tage Thompson, Jonathan Huberdeau and Eetu Luostarinen contributed one assist apiece.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 19 of 22 shots for his 34th win of the season. He was pulled in his previous two starts.

Dustin Tokarski defended 39 of 43 shots in the loss.

NY ISLANDERS 2 CAROLINA 1

The Islanders have five of their past six outings, while the Hurricanes have lost three of their last four contests.

Kyle Palmieri earned one goal and one assist. He scored the game winner with only 15 seconds left in regulation time.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau opened the scoring at the 8:24 mark of the second stanza.

Vincent Trocheck had the lone goal for Carolina.

Sebasitian Aho, Tony DeAngelo, Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson collected one assist each.

Ilya Sorokin shielded 20 shots for his 23rd win of the campaign.

Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots in the defeat. He has lost his past three starts.

MINNESOTA 3 ST. LOUIS 4 (OT)

The Blues have four consecutive victories, while the Wild have a two-game winless skid.

Robert Thomas had one goal and one assist, including the game winner a mere 1:27 into overtime. He has an eight-game point spree.

Justin Faulk also picked up one goal and one assist for St. Louis in the contest.

Pavel Buchnevich (power play) and Brayden Schenn potted the other goals for the Blues.

Kevin Fiala, Kirill Kaprizov and Jacob Middleton netted goals for Minnesota. Middleton got his first point in nine appearances as a member of the Wild.

Tyson Jost, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon, Ivan Barbashev, Vladimir Tarasenko, Nick Leddy and Colton Parayko supplied one assist each.

Ville Husso got in front of 35 of 38 shots for his 22nd victory of 2021-22. He has won his past four starts.

Cam Talbot stopped 24 of 28 shots in the loss.

COLORADO 5 WINNIPEG 4 (OT)

The Avalanche have five straight wins, while the Jets’ winless slump reached four games in a row.

Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Andre Burakovsky compiled one goal and one assist each for Colorado. Makar scored the game winner 2:42 into the extra period and MacKinnon amassed a game-high 11 shots.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele were the offensive starts for Winnipeg with two goals and one assist apiece. Ehlers also racked up nine shots.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Erik Johnson also lit the lamp for the Avalanche.

Mikko Rantanen, Alex Newhook and Paul Stastny had multi-point efforts with two assists each.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Josh Morrissey, Josh Manson, Bowen Byram and Nico Sturm posted one assist apiece.

Pavel Francouz kicked away 39 of 43 shots for his 14th win of the year. He has been victorious in his past five starts.

Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves on 37 shots in the defeat. He has lost his past three outings.