Panthers assistant DeAngelo Hall hints Jalen Ramsey could be traded to Carolina

Does DeAngelo Hall know something that we don’t know?

On an episode of NFL Total Access this past week, NFL.com writer Adam Rank shared an intriguing exchange he had with Hall prior to joining the Carolina Panthers. And that conversation was about Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who could soon be on the move . . . to Charlotte?

“You know, what’s funny is that we talked about this on the show last week ’cause I said he was possibly to be traded,” Rank said of Ramsey. “I wrote an article for NFL.com. The team that I put out there was the Cincinnati Bengals, which I thought made a lot of sense. But what was really interesting is that on the show was DeAngelo Hall—and he said, ‘Oh, don’t forget about Carolina.’ And then a couple of days later, he ends up in Carolina.”

.@TomPelissero discusses the trade talks the Rams have been having about the six-time Pro Bowler CB Jalen Ramsey. (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/JMdiCN1IsD — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 25, 2023

Before being hired as an assistant defensive backs coach a week ago, the three-time Pro Bowler had spent the past handful of years working as an NFL Network analyst. So did he drop a potential blockbuster of a hint on the way out?

Perhaps.

Ramsey does have quite a few connections to a number of other new Carolina staffers—defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley and defensive line coach Todd Wash. The Panthers, additionally, could very well be in the market for another premier defensive back given Evero’s reliance on his secondary.

For this to come to fruition, though, Carolina would definitely have to cough up some cash and some draft capital. But with owner David Tepper attacking this offseason with a purpose, never say never.

