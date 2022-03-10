Panthers aren’t raising prices for non-premium seats

The Panthers raised ticket prices after failing to make the playoffs in 2020, but they won’t be doing so after falling short again in 2021.

The team announced that prices for non-premium seats at Bank of America Stadium will remain the same for next season. The Panthers had an average non-premium ticket price of $107 per game last season.

“Each season we take a strategic and analytical approach to ticket pricing by evaluating a variety of factors, and make a decision based on that analysis,” the Panthers said in a statement Thursday to the Associated Press. “Each year our fans make the decision to spend their hard-earned money with us and we sincerely appreciate the investment our PSL owners make and the support they give us each season.”

The Panthers will host the Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers, Broncos, and Lions next season.

