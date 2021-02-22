How should Panthers approach free agency, 2021 NFL Draft?

Associated Press

Novak Djokovic says he did tear an abdominal muscle in his third-round match at the Australian Open. Now that he has won his ninth title at Melbourne Park, Djokovic clarified he was merely guessing about the severity of the injury at the time. Djokovic said that people will be able to see some of what he did to recover and be able to continue to play in Melbourne in a documentary that he has been filming and plans to release at the end of 2021.