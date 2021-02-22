How should Panthers approach free agency, 2021 NFL Draft?

Associated Press
Britain’s attempt to recover the America’s Cup sailing trophy after 170 years has again ended in failure, this time on the opposite side of the world from where the Cup first slipped its grasp. Ineos Team UK, skippered by Britain’s most celebrated competitive sailor, four-time Olympic gold-medalist Ben Ainslie, was beaten 7-1 by Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the final of the Prada Cup challengers series that ended off Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday. Luna Rossa will go on to race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th Cup match next month while Team UK will head home, eventually to reflect on the failure of a well-funded, talented but troubled campaign.