Panthers' Christian McCaffrey could see fewer snaps moving forward

Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey didn't quite hit the ground running as well as advertised in Sunday's 23-3 win over the 49ers, but he was a consistent part of Carolina's offense.

McCaffrey touched the ball 18 times for 85 total yards in Week 1. The former Stanford star did not score a touchdown, and he lost a fumble, diminishing an otherwise promising start.

But Carolina coach Ron Rivera is anxious about McCaffrey's heavy usage going forward.

“It’s like getting that new toy at Christmas," Rivera said, via ESPN.com. “You open up the box and there’s what you’d hoped for. But you also have to be wise and smart about when you play with it and when you don’t, because you don’t want to wear the batteries out. You don’t want to break it.

“What you want to do is utilize it and have fun with it."

It may, however, be difficult convincing offensive coordinator Mike Shula to call plays away from McCaffrey.

“He’s just so fun to watch," Shula said. “You can do different things with him. He’s so smart, so instinctive.

“It is fun, and you’d like to think that, ‘Yeah, you can be real creative and it’s all about what you’re going to do coaching-wise'. No. You want to get those guys the ball and get them comfortable doing what they do best, and he can do a lot of things really well, and give him a chance to go make somebody miss or run somebody over."

The Panthers have a potentially tough matchup against the Bills this weekend. Jonathan Stewart, who scored last weekend, isn't going away, either, so McCaffrey could be a shaky fantasy option this weekend.