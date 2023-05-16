Panthers announce signings of 6 players on Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers smelled what the XFL was cookin.’

As officially announced on Tuesday morning, the team has signed three players from the minor league football organization—all of whom were invited to rookie minicamp this past weekend. The trio includes defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson, wide receiver Gary Jennings and outside linebacker/tight end Jordan Thomas.

Jackson, who tweeted out his signing on Monday, attended Ohio State University from 2018 to 2021. He totaled 48 tackles and 3.5 sacks prior to his jump to the XFL.

Jennings has previous ties to general manager Scott Fitterer—who was in the front office for the Seattle Seahawks when they selected the West Virginia University product in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. The 6-foot-1, 219-pound pass catcher has played in one NFL game, which came later in that 2019 season with the Miami Dolphins.

Thomas, before his move to defense, was a part of five NFL franchises between 2018 and 2022. The 6-foot-5, 277-pounder reeled in 22 catches for 226 yards and five touchdowns over 27 games.

Carolina also announced the additions of three non-XFL players—offensive tackle BJ Wilson, wide receiver Marquez Stevenson and safety Vernon Scott.

