Panthers announce several moves ahead of Week 14 matchup with Broncos

The Carolina Panthers have announced a series of moves ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Here’s a recap of the changes they’ve made.

LB Adarius Taylor activated from IR

First, veteran linebacker Adarius Taylor has been activated from the team’s injured reserve list, where he’s been since Week 10. Before the groin injury that put him there, he was a core special teames contributor. In nine games this season, he’s played 146 special teams snaps, 46% of the team’s total.

DT Woodrow Hamilton signed to active roster

Carolina is thin at defensive tackle right now with starter Zach Kerr on their reserve/COVID-19 list. So, the team has signed practice squad DT Woodrow Hamilton to the active roster. Assuming he’s in the lineup against Denver, it will be the fourth game he’s played this season.

WR Marken Michel, DT Mike Panasiuk elevated

Two other practice squad players are also being elevated to the active roster. Wide receiver Marken Michel and defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk have been given COVID-19 designations, so they won’t count against the game-day roster.

LB Chris Orr waived

The Panthers also waived undrafted rookie linebacker Chris Orr. He appeared in the team’s last three games, mostly on special teams.

