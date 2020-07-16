The Panthers joined the list of teams offering season ticket holders options for the coming season, telling them they’d likely have access to a few games because of reduced capacity.

They also have the opportunity to opt out of this year’s tickets for a refund, or to apply it to next year’s account.

“In order to accommodate as many PSL Owners as possible in this reduced-capacity scenario, we plan to make a limited number of home games available to each account,” the email to season ticket holders read. “The number of games each PSL Owner will have access to will be determined by factors such as approved capacity, overall demand and, in some cases, seating location.”

PSL owners were also told they’d have a chance to pick from a predetermined set of games, and were “unlikely” to get their normal seat. It also acknowledges the likelihood that capacity could change over the course of the year.

Like other teams, they’re also requiring face coverings, and will implement other protocols including cashless transactions, screening, and more sanitizing stations.

They’re also refunding single-game ticket purchases, since those seats will not be available.

Panthers announce reduced capacity procedures originally appeared on Pro Football Talk