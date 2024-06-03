Panthers announce proposal for massive renovation of Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers are looking to upgrade their digs.

As announced on Monday, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the City of Charlotte proposed a long-term agreement to update Bank of America Stadium. Plans and photos for the renovation were revealed in a video early this afternoon:

This is our home. This is our future. Welcome to the Crown Jewel of the Queen City. We are excited to unveil a first look at the proposed renovation of Bank of America Stadium.#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/n1JfPUK0QA — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 3, 2024

Included in the official release from the organization were the following details of the project:

Imagine entering the stadium through an inviting perimeter with a park-like setting and exterior video boards for watch parties and other viewing opportunities. Once inside, fans will experience the best in technology with a new state-of-the-art sound system, scoreboard, and video boards. They can enjoy exciting, unique social areas with skyline views, improved concessions with regional offerings, and an expanded Team Store to better accommodate Panthers and Charlotte FC fans. Arts and culture elements will be infused throughout the design to reflect the vibrant culture across the Carolinas.

Other important elements include:

Brand-new seats installed throughout the bowl.

Improved accessibility throughout the facility, designed and constructed in a way that allows individuals with a range of disabilities to have access without barriers.

Stadium safety and security enhancements, including illuminated wayfinding and improved lighting.

A reimagined South Lawn Pavilion area that can be used as a community gathering spot and outdoor classroom on game days and non-event days.

Upgraded restrooms throughout the stadium for better sustainability, accessibility and speed of service.

Enhancements to the stadium exterior to reaffirm its place as an iconic, beloved fixture of the Charlotte skyline.

A reduction of our impact on the environment and demand on city infrastructure through the modernization of the building systems, including mechanical, plumbing, electrical and HVAC.

The renovation also proposes a fixed investment of $650 million from the City of Charlotte over the term of the deal and a total of investment of at least $688 million from Tepper Sports & Entertainment, including “$117 million that was invested prior to June 2024 and an estimated $571 million ($150 million towards the renovation plus potential overages, and an estimated $421 million for capital improvements over the term of the deal).”

