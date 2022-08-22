Panthers announce Mayfield as the starter the only way they can

The social media departments in NFL organizations do incredible work year-round. For example, some of the schedule release videos put together each spring are worthy of consideration of awards.

One of the best media teams in the NFL today comes from the Carolina Panthers. Their 2020 schedule release video drew on aspects of life in quarantine due to COVID, with references to “Tiger King” and “Animal Crossing:”

This past season, they threw it back to the 1990s, with references to the music, the video games and even the clothing of the decade:

It’s Thursday night, and we feel alright 😎 pic.twitter.com/2eIiNvK1tU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022

So when the team announced Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, you knew the social media team would be ready:

Confirmed ✅ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 22, 2022

Admit it, you identify with the Google search auto-completion angle.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire