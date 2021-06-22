Panthers announce joint practices with Colts, Ravens

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced a pair of joint workouts for mid-August in preparation of the 2021 season. And it doesn’t hurt that both will come against two of the league’s best.

The two-day practice sessions will see the Panthers meet up with the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens, both of which went 11-5 this past season in clinching two of the three AFC Wild Card spots. The team will travel to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. to mix it up with the Colts on Aug. 12 and 13 and will welcome the Ravens into Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. on Aug. 18 and 19.

Both gatherings will precede the exhibition matchups that are set to take place between the teams. The Panthers are scheduled to clash with the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium for Week 1 of the preseason on Aug. 15 and will then host the Ravens at Bank of America Stadium six days later on Aug. 21.