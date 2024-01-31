Panthers announce hiring of four offensive assistants

New head coach Dave Canales made four hires to his offensive coaching staff Tuesday.

The team announced assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin, running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, wide receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert.

Goodwin, 50, is following Canales from Tampa, where he had the same title for five seasons. He also has had stints with the Bears, Steelers, Colts and Cardinals.

Parmalee, a former running back for the Jets and Dolphins, spent three seasons with the Jaguars. He previously coached with the Falcons, Raiders, Chiefs and Dolphins in addition to a stint at Notre Dame.

Moore has spent the past six seasons with the Titans as receivers coach. He's also a former player, spending time with the Jets and Cardinals and also has coached with the Bills and Raiders.

Gilbert worked alongside Goodwin with the Buccaneers the past five seasons.