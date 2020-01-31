Panthers announce full coaching staff, mostly from Baylor

The Panthers just sent out a long press release about their new coaching staff.

They could have made it easier by forwarding a Baylor media guide.

Of the 23 names listed, including new head coach Matt Rhule, 15 of them either worked at Baylor or at Temple when Rhule was there.

“When you get to the National Football League, this is the best of the best,” Rhule said in their release. “You have to be somebody who can help players play better. We wanted a good mix on our staff of youth and experience, with coaches from all different backgrounds. And at the end of it all, they have to be great teachers. We’ve searched high and low to find that quality.”

The staff is young and short on NFL experience at the top, as 30-year-old offensive coordinator Joe Brady (LSU) and 36-year-old special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn are on the young side for their jobs, and 64-year-old defensive coordinator Phil Snow has just four seasons of NFL experience.

The full staff includes the following: Quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz, assistant quarterbacks coach: Matt Lombardi, senior offensive assistant/running backs coach Jeff Nixon, tight ends coach Brian Angelichio, wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, offensive line coach Pat Meyer, assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield, offensive coaching assistant E.J. Barthel, defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb, defensive line coach Mike Phair, assistant defensive line coach Frank Okam, linebackers coach Mike Siravo, defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Jason Simmons, cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper, defensive coaching assistant Cedric Whitaker, defensive coaching assistant Grant Udinksi, assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Scott, and assistant to the head coach Matthew Delgado.

Of that group, only Brady, Blackburn, Peetz, Angelichio, Meyer, Holcomb, Phair, and Simmons have never worked for Rhule, and Simmons actually played under Snow when he was a coach at Arizona State.