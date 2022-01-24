Panthers announce Ben McAdoo as new offensive coordinator

The Panthers officially have their new offensive coordinator.

Word last Friday was that the Panthers would be hiring former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to run the offense under head coach Matt Rhule and the team officially announced the hiring on Monday afternoon.

McAdoo takes over after the Panthers fired Joe Brady midway through his second season with the team. He brings a lot more experience to the team than Brady did as he was the offensive coordinator for the Giants before being bumped up to the top job after Tom Coughlin’s departure. McAdoo made the playoffs in his first season, but was fired after a 2-10 start to the 2017 season.

McAdoo was the Jaguars’ quarterback coach in 2020 and a consultant for the Cowboys this season.

He inherits an offense that finished 29th in points and 30th in yards during the 2021 season. They may get more than seven games from running back Christian McCaffrey next season, but his return to health might not mean much if they can’t upgrade the play at the quarterback position beyond what Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and P.J. Walker provided.

