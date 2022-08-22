Panthers announce Baker Mayfield as starting QB

We had a feeling this is where the Carolina Panthers were going, didn’t we? Well, if you were one of the many who did, then you’ve been proven correct!

All that was left was the official confirmation from the team itself, and it finally came today.

As announced on Monday, Baker Mayfield has been named the starter at the quarterback position—effectively putting an end to his competition with Sam Darnold. Mayfield is now slated to lead the team into Week 1 against, fittingly enough, the Cleveland Browns.

To their credit, Jeff Howe and Joseph Person of The Athletic reported on Wednesday night that this was indeed the plan for the Panthers. In fact, they noted that the expectation—dating way back to his acquisition on July 6—was for Mayfield to eventually take the reins under center.

So, as he does, the former No. 1 overall pick will serve as the franchise’s fourth different opening game starter in as many years. We’ll pour one out for Cam Newton in 2019, Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 and Darnold in 2021.

Mayfield is coming off a bumpy 2021 of his own, having thrown just 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions while dealing with a left shoulder injury and a bevy of Browns-related drama. But, it’s a new year and a new team for Baker—even if he has to see his old one to start it all off.

