Panthers announce 3 more roster moves before first training camp practice

The Carolina Panthers will be starting their first training camp practice of 2021 in about half an hour. Before they begin, there’s a couple more housekeeping notes.

Yesterday, the team placed outside linebacker Frankie Luvu on the reserve/COVID-19 list and safety Lano Hill on active/PUP. Today, two more players are going on the COVID list: Hill as well as tight end Stephen Sullivan.

Rookie defensive tackle Phil Hoskins is also being placed on the active/PUP list due to a foot injury.

