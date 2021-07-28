Panthers announce 3 more roster moves before first training camp practice

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Carolina Panthers will be starting their first training camp practice of 2021 in about half an hour. Before they begin, there’s a couple more housekeeping notes.

Yesterday, the team placed outside linebacker Frankie Luvu on the reserve/COVID-19 list and safety Lano Hill on active/PUP. Today, two more players are going on the COVID list: Hill as well as tight end Stephen Sullivan.

Rookie defensive tackle Phil Hoskins is also being placed on the active/PUP list due to a foot injury.

