Panthers announce 2024 training camp dates

Time to get your summers sorted, Carolina Panthers fans.

The team officially announced its schedule for 2024 training camp on Thursday afternoon. Those 15 dates are as follows:

Wednesday, July 24, 9:30 a.m. ET: Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

Thursday, July 25, 9:30 a.m. ET: Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

Saturday, July 27, 9:30 a.m. ET (Back Together Saturday): Bank of America Stadium

Monday, July 29, 9:30 a.m. ET: Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

Tuesday, July 30, 9:30 a.m. ET: Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

Thursday, Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fan Fest): Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 11:10 a.m. ET: Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

Sunday, Aug. 4, 9:30 a.m. ET: Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

Monday, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m. ET: Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 9:30 a.m. ET: Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

Saturday, Aug. 10, 11:10 a.m. ET: Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

Sunday, Aug. 11, 9:30 a.m. ET: Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

Monday, Aug. 12, 9:30 a.m. ET: Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 9:30 a.m. ET: Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

Thursday, Aug. 15, 9:30 a.m. ET (New York Jets joint practice): Carolina Panthers Practice Fields

The Carolina Panthers Practice Fields, a change from the previous three decades at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., are located across from Bank of America Stadium on 705 W. 4th in Charlotte.

Fans will be able to attend 14 free practices—which will include “interactive fan activities, concessions, and the opportunity for player autographs after practice.” Tickets for Fan Fest, set to be held at their inaugural home of Memorial Stadium, will cost $5 and will be on sale starting Friday, June, 21.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire