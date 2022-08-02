Panthers announce 2022 jersey schedule

  • Carolina Panthers
Well, we hope you like the Carolina Panthers’ white tops.

On Tuesday, the team released its 2022 regular season jersey schedule. And besides the now highly-anticipated debut of the all-black look—which drops Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons—the big takeaway has the Panthers going on a white hot streak.

Carolina will wear their white tops in each of their first nine games of the campaign. The black tops will get four appearances and the blue tops will get one.

Here’s how all the looks break down by week:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 11

vs.

Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m.

white

2

Sept. 18

at

New York Giants

1:00 p.m.

white

3

Sept. 25

vs.

New Orleans Saints

1:00 p.m.

white

4

Oct. 2

vs.

Arizona Cardinals

4:05 p.m.

white

5

Oct. 9

vs.

San Francisco 49ers

4:05 p.m.

white

6

Oct. 16

at

Los Angeles Rams

4:05 p.m.

white

7

Oct. 23

vs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 p.m.

white

8

Oct. 30

at

Atlanta Falcons

1:00 p.m.

white

9

Nov. 6

at

Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 p.m.

white

10

Nov. 10

vs.

Atlanta Falcons

8:20 p.m.

black

11

Nov. 20

at

Baltimore Ravens

1:00 p.m.

white

12

Nov. 27

vs.

Denver Broncos

1:00 p.m.

black

13

Dec. 4

Bye

14

Dec. 11

at

Seattle Seahawks

4:25 p.m.

white

15

Dec. 18

vs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 p.m.

black

16

Dec. 24

vs.

Detroit Lions

1:00 p.m.

black

17

Jan. 1

at

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 p.m.

blue

18

Jan. 7/8

at

New Orleans Saints

TBD

white

