Panthers announce 2022 jersey schedule
Well, we hope you like the Carolina Panthers’ white tops.
On Tuesday, the team released its 2022 regular season jersey schedule. And besides the now highly-anticipated debut of the all-black look—which drops Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons—the big takeaway has the Panthers going on a white hot streak.
Carolina will wear their white tops in each of their first nine games of the campaign. The black tops will get four appearances and the blue tops will get one.
Here’s how all the looks break down by week:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Sept. 11
vs.
Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m.
white
2
Sept. 18
at
New York Giants
1:00 p.m.
white
3
Sept. 25
vs.
New Orleans Saints
1:00 p.m.
white
4
Oct. 2
vs.
Arizona Cardinals
4:05 p.m.
white
5
Oct. 9
vs.
San Francisco 49ers
4:05 p.m.
white
6
Oct. 16
at
Los Angeles Rams
4:05 p.m.
white
7
Oct. 23
vs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 p.m.
white
8
Oct. 30
at
Atlanta Falcons
1:00 p.m.
white
9
Nov. 6
at
Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 p.m.
white
10
Nov. 10
vs.
Atlanta Falcons
8:20 p.m.
black
11
Nov. 20
at
Baltimore Ravens
1:00 p.m.
white
12
Nov. 27
vs.
Denver Broncos
1:00 p.m.
black
13
Dec. 4
Bye
14
Dec. 11
at
Seattle Seahawks
4:25 p.m.
white
15
Dec. 18
vs.
Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 p.m.
black
16
Dec. 24
vs.
Detroit Lions
1:00 p.m.
black
17
Jan. 1
at
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 p.m.
blue
18
Jan. 7/8
at
New Orleans Saints
TBD
white
