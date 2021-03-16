Panthers among teams with ‘preliminary interest’ in Keanu Neal

The Panthers are among the teams that have shown “preliminary interest” in Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent tomorrow.

According to a report by Josina Anderson at ESPN, the Cowboys, Jets, Lions, Vikings and Colts are also among the interested parties.

Carolina might seem pretty well set at strong safety with Jeremy Chinn slated to start at that position moving forward. However, if your defense can’t find room for Keanu Neal, there’s something wrong with your defense. Neal may be willing to move to linebacker, in any case.

Additional Note: My understanding is S Keanu Neal is also open to playing at LB as well. That point has come up in conversations as well. https://t.co/y9FK09Qyum — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2021

While Neal does a lot of the same things that Chinn can on the field, that’s an argument in favor of signing him. His range, tackling ability and talent for forcing turnovers should all be welcome commodities for a young defense in need of experienced playmakers.

In 49 career NFL games, Neal has posted two interceptions, 16 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles and 15 tackles for a loss.

