Panthers’ Amaré Barno holds on to 40-yard dash record for DL

University of Georgia standout Nolan Smith ruled over the first day of on-field drills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. But his run at the throne came up a little short.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-2, 238-pound pass rusher clocked, at least at first, a blazing 4.44-second 40-yard dash. Then, upon further review, the official time bumped him up (or down, really) to a ridiculous 4.39 seconds.

That performance put Smith second all-time amongst defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash. So, still at No. 1, remains Carolina Panthers defensive end Amaré Barno—who is a relatively distant three one-hundredths of a second away.

Barno ran into the history books at last year’s combine. The Virginia Tech product had the official stopwatch read a 4.36, which would later help him get scooped up by the Panthers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

As for the runner-up, expect Smith to go a bit higher than that. The projected first-rounder also recorded eye-opening numbers in the vertical jump (41.5 inches) and the broad jump (10 feet, eight inches).

More NFL draft!

Panthers already 'all in' on Florida QB Anthony Richardson? Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: Bryce Young is a little bit bigger in person than I had thought Panthers 'definitely interested' in Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire