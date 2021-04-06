Panthers allowing Teddy Bridgewater to seek a trade

Teddy Bridgewater will be allowed to seek a trade following the Panthers’ deal to bring in Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

Following the trade for Sam Darnold, the #Panthers spoke with QB Teddy Bridgewater and allowed him the opportunity to talk with teams to potentially facilitate a trade, sources say. Carolina is open to Bridgewater returning, but will give him a chance to have a say in his future. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2021

Finding a willing trade partner won’t be easy. Bridgewater is coming off a disappointing 2020 season that saw him post more turnovers than touchdown passes. He also has a cap hit this year of around $23 million, the highest on the team.

The trouble is there may only be a handful of teams who think Bridgewater would be an upgrade over their current starters. The Broncos, Bears and Giants come to mind, to name a few.

Hopefully Bridgewater lands on his feet and gets another opportunity to start, but it seems like a long shot at this point.