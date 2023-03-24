Panthers agree to terms with WR DJ Chark

The Carolina Panthers were down a DJ at the wide receiver position. So, they’re about to refill that quota.

As first reported by Jordan Schultz of theScore on Friday afternoon, and later confirmed by the team, the Panthers have agreed to terms with wideout DJ Chark. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport then tweeted that it’s a one-year agreement for the two sides.

The LSU product was a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL draft. In his four years there, highlighted by a 2019 Pro Bowl nod, Chark reeled in 147 balls for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He then moved on to the Detroit Lions for the 2022 campaign. Hampered by an ankle injury, Chark played in 11 games—totaling 30 catches, 502 yards and three scores.

But now that the 6-foot-4, 198-pound pass catcher is healthy, he can bring a new downfield dimension to the Panthers offense—one that’s also added fellow receiver Adam Thielen. Chark, over his five-year career, has amassed an average of 14.4 yards per reception.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire