Panthers agree to terms with WR David Moore

This won’t be David Moore’s first rodeo in Charlotte.

As reported by Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers are expected to add the veteran wideout to a one-year deal. The team then announced they had agreed to terms with Moore shortly after.

Moore has previous ties to both president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. The East Central University product was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks, who were employing Morgan as their director of pro personnel and Canales as their wide receivers coach at the time.

Following four seasons in Seattle, where he reeled in 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns over 47 games, Moore signed a two-year, $4.75 million pact with the Panthers in March of 2021. He was released later that year on Sept. 1.

After picking up stops for Las Vegas, Denver, Green Bay and Chicago, Moore reunited with Canales in Tampa Bay this past season. He recorded five catches for 94 yards in the regular season and scored a 44-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers’ win in the Wild Card Round against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire