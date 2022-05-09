Panthers agree to terms with sixth-rounder Cade Mays

The Panthers continued to make headway in getting their entire draft class under contract on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a deal with sixth-round offensive lineman Cade Mays. It’s a four-year deal for Mays, who joins sixth-round edge rusher Amaré Barno and seventh-round cornerback Kalon Barnes in agreeing to their first NFL contracts.

Mays started games at every position other than center during his time at Tennessee and played right tackle during his final year at the SEC school. The Panthers haven’t specified where they plan to use Mays.

First-round tackle Ickey Ekwonu, third-round quarterback Matt Corral, and fourth-round linebacker Brandon Smith make up the rest of the Panthers’ draft class.

