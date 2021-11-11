Panthers agree to terms with QB Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers, perhaps now more than ever, are in desperate need of some saving. So, on Thursday, they put out the signal for a superhero.

And that call was answered, as the organization has brought back quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday. The team—following reports of a meeting held that included head coach Matt Rhule, general manager Scott Fitterer and owner David Tepper—announced they came to terms with the 32-year-old passer early this afternoon.

Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, the agreement is a one-year deal that’ll run through the rest of 2021.

Newton was drafted by Carolina with the first overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft. He went on to spend nine fateful years with the team, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (29,041), passing touchdowns (182) and rushing touchdowns (58).

He still remains the only Panther to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player as well as the Offensive Player of the Year. Both of those honors came in the magical 2015 campaign, where Newton led the team to their second ever Super Bowl appearance off a 15-1 regular season.

This return of Superman is particularly surprising given the chilly divorce between the two sides back in March of 2020. Owner David Tepper, looking to make his own mark at the helm of the franchise, sought a fresh start at the position while publicly questioning the health of Newton’s foot and throwing shoulder during that offseason.

Soon after, the team released a statement saying they had granted Newton permission to seek a trade—a claim the quarterback contentiously refuted. He was unceremoniously released a week later.

Newton was eventually signed by the New England Patriots for 2020—where he threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for another 592 yards and 12 scores over 15 games. New England parted ways with Newton back in August in favor of rookie Mac Jones.

But, bygones are now bygones. The Panthers have needed a quarterback and Newton has needed a home.

Turns out, home really is home.

