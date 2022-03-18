Panthers agree to terms with P Johnny Hekker

The Carolina Panthers are coming in from all angles with that money on Friday. Now, Johnny Hekker is going to see a little of it.

As first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and subsequently confirmed by the team, Carolina has come to terms with the free-agent punter.

In other news: former Rams’ punter Johnny Hekker agreed to terms with the Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

We will provide more details on the pending agreement when they become available.

