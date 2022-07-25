Panthers agree to terms with Matt Corral

The list of unsigned 2022 draft picks doesn’t have many names left on it and the Panthers will be taking one off of it on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that quarterback Matt Corral has agreed to terms on his rookie deal with the team. The third-round pick will sign a four-year deal with the NFC South club and there will be five unsigned picks left around the league once he does put his signature on the page.

The Panthers traded up to take Corral in April and he was seen as possible competition for Sam Darnold for the team’s starting job. The Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield after adding Corral to the roster, however, and that will almost certainly leave the rookie in a reserve role to kick off his NFL career.

Corral spent the last two seasons at Ole Miss as the starter and finished seventh in Heisman voting last year. He impressed as a runner as well as a passer, but he’ll have to bide his time before showing any of those skills in a regular season setting.

