Panthers agree to terms with Kalon Barnes

The Panthers have agreed to a contract with another member of their 2022 draft class.

Seventh-round cornerback Kalon Barnes has agreed to a four-year deal. He joins sixth-round edge rusher Amaré Barno in that category.

Barnes ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Scouting Combine history earlier this year and he played in 35 games at Baylor. Barnes had 69 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and a forced fumble during his time with the Bears.

With Barnes and Barno in the fold, the Panthers have four more picks left to sign. First-round tackle Ickey Ekwonu, third-round quarterback Matt Corral, fourth-round linebacker Brandon Smith, and sixth-round guard Cade Mays make up that group.

