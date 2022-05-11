Panthers offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu agreed to terms Tuesday, the team announced.

He becomes the third of the top-six picks to reach agreement with No. 2 overall choice Aidan Hutchinson and No. 4 overall choice Sauce Gardner having already signed. Ekwonu was the sixth overall choice.

Ekwonu will join the rest of the team’s draft class at the rookie minicamp this weekend. The Panthers already have draft picks Amaré Barno, Kalon Barnes and Cade Mays under contract, leaving only third-round choice Matt Corral and fourth-rounder Brandon Smith unsigned.

The Panthers remade their offensive line this offseason, signing guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman and drafting Ekwonu, a Charlotte native.

Panthers agree to terms with Ikem Ekwonu originally appeared on Pro Football Talk