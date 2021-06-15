Panthers agree to terms with first-round pick Jaycee Horn. Here are the contract details

Jaycee Horn is officially under contract.

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with the first-round pick, the team announced just prior to the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

As the eighth overall pick, Horn will earn $21.1 million fully guaranteed in his four-year deal. He has a $12.7 million signing bonus. The possibility of a fifth-year option is part of his contract.

Horn was one of four Panthers still unsigned heading into this week. WR Terrace Marshall, OL Brady Christensen and TE Tommy Tremble remain unsigned. The majority of this year’s first-round picks have already been signed with 10 still waiting to complete deals.

The cornerback was missing from last week’s voluntary organized team activity open to the media. No explanation was given for his absence. The former University of South Carolina player was the first defensive player selected in the 2021 NFL draft. He is expected to start right away.

