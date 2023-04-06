Panthers agree to terms with DB Eric Rowe

The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday afternoon that they’ve agreed to terms with defensive back Eric Rowe.

Rowe was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The University of Utah Ute, however, would last just one season in “The City of Brotherly Love,” where he started five of a possible 16 games.

On Sept. 7, 2016—right before the beginning of the new campaign—the Eagles traded Rowe to the New England Patriots for a conditional pick in 2018. Rowe went on to play three seasons under head coach Bill Belichick—appearing in just 21 games and picking up a pair of Super Bowl rings (LI, LIII) during a largely injury-riddled stint.

He proceeded to move down south, but stayed in the AFC East on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2019. A productive debut campaign then led to a three-year, $16.1 million contract extension for Rowe prior to the start of 2020.

Rowe started in six of 14 games this past season—recording 56 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and a career-high 2.0 sacks. The 30-year-old will presumably provide some depth behind starters Xavier Woods and Vonn Bell, who was also signed by the team this offseason.

