Panthers agree to terms with 3rd-round pick Matt Corral

The #Panthers have agreed to terms with third-round pick Ole Miss QB Matt Corral on his rookie contract, source said. One of the few remaining unsigned picks league-wide will sign this afternoon, in time for camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

The Carolina Panthers have finally agreed to terms with quarterback Matt Corral on his four-year, fully-guaranteed rookie contract.

Corral, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Mississippi, could compete with Sam Darnold for the backup job in Carolina, assuming the newly acquired Baker Mayfield takes the starting gig under center.

A tough competitor and respected leader with a versatile skill set, Corral has all the tools to eventually develop into a quality starter down the line.

