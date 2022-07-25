Panthers agree to terms with 3rd-round pick Matt Corral

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
The Carolina Panthers have finally agreed to terms with quarterback Matt Corral on his four-year, fully-guaranteed rookie contract.

Corral, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Mississippi, could compete with Sam Darnold for the backup job in Carolina, assuming the newly acquired Baker Mayfield takes the starting gig under center.

A tough competitor and respected leader with a versatile skill set, Corral has all the tools to eventually develop into a quality starter down the line.

