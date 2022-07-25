Panthers agree to terms with 2022 3rd-round pick Matt Corral

Do the Carolina Panthers have the future of their quarterback position ready to go under center? Maybe, but they had to get him under contract first.

That happened on Monday morning, as NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the team has agreed to terms with Matt Corral on his rookie deal. This signing will officially complete the paperwork for Carolina’s entire 2022 draft class.

The #Panthers have agreed to terms with third-round pick Ole Miss QB Matt Corral on his rookie contract, source said. One of the few remaining unsigned picks league-wide will sign this afternoon, in time for camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

The University of Mississippi star certainly caught Carolina’s eye during the draft process. Apparently fueled by the infatuation of offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, the Panthers shimmied up into the backend of the second day to secure the passer with the 94th overall pick.

Corral, although more of a flier than a surefire long-term answer for the franchise, does hit the league with some exciting skills to potentially build upon. He regularly proved his dual-threat ability as a Rebel, having thrown for 20 touchdowns while rushing for another 11 this past season.

Now, we’ll see if that talent is good and ready enough to shoot up the depth chart over time.

