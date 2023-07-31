Panthers agree to sign DT Nick Thurman

Carolina is adding more depth on defense.

Defensive tackle Nick Thurman has agreed to terms with the Panthers, according to agent Sean Stellato.

Thurman spent last season on the Jaguars’ practice squad, though he didn’t end up in a game. After signing a futures deal with the club in January, Thurman was released earlier this month.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Thurman has spent time with the Texans, Bucs, Patriots, and Falcons.

Thurman appeared in seven games with one start for New England in 2020, recording 10 total tackles. He played one game for Atlanta in 2021.