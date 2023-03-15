Panthers agree to a deal with Eagles’ free agent running back Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders is reuniting with Duce Staley, as the 2019 second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles is signing a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, and he’ll finish his Eagles career with 49 starts in 57 career games, rushing for 3,708 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sanders will also leave Philadelphia with 124 catches for 942 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.

#Panthers have agreed to terms with former #Eagles RB Miles Sanders, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

The free agent running back exits at 12th (677) on the Eagles’ all-time list for carries, while he’s No. 8 all-time in franchise history Ricky Watters for rushing yards.

More Eagles News and Notes!

