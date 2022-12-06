Panthers make additions to active roster, practice squad on Tuesday

When the Carolina Panthers granted Baker Mayfield’s release on Monday, they—in turn—opened up a spot on their program. So, they patched that spot up today.

Cornerback T.J. Carrie has been signed to the active roster. This move comes three weeks after the ninth-year veteran was initially brought into the organization as a member of the practice squad on Nov. 15.

Carrie has appeared in two games for the Panthers thus far. He recorded six snaps on special teams in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens and 30 (15 defensive) in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos.

One of those 15 plays in that 23-10 win over Denver resulted in a forced fumble and subsequent recovery by the 32-year-old defender. Just over a minute into the fourth quarter, Carrie pulled and corralled the ball from Broncos returner Jalen Virgil—a takeaway that eventually led to a 36-yard field goal by kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

To fill Carrie’s spot on the practice, Carolina brought back quarterback Davis Cheek. The Elon University product was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Panthers this spring.

