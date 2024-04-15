Panthers’ addition of Jadeveon Clowney named amongst 2024’s worst FA signings

Well, not everyone is breaking out the balloons for Jadeveon Clowney’s homecoming.

Bleacher Report analyst Ryan Fowler recently rattled off what he believes to be the 14 worst signings from free agency. Included in the bunch is the Carolina Panthers’ addition of the Rock Hill native in Clowney, who Fowler thinks may disappear at times:

There’s a ton of boom or bust coiled up in the frame of Jadeveon Clowney.

At times, he can completely overwhelm opposing linemen. Other times, he disappears for weeks on end. While you could say Clowney is playing the best football of his career with 11 sacks in two of his last three campaigns, he’ll take on a new role in Carolina where he’s expected to lead a youth-infused group of pass-rushers behind him, something he’s never done in his prior five stops.

Although his deal won’t break the bank, Clowney, 31, could end performing like a long-in-the-tooth pass-rusher.

The 31-year-old is fresh off one of the best campaigns of his NFL run. While suiting up for the Baltimore Ravens, Clowney recorded career-highs in sacks (9.5) and pressures (71).

He’s on with a two-year, $20 million deal that could be worth up to $24 million.

