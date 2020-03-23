The Panthers now have another quarterback on the depth chart with a tie to the coaching staff.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers are signing quarterback P.J. Walker.

Walker was the top quarterback in the XFL, and has spent time with the Colts in the past. But it’s his time spent at Temple that’s the hook, as he played for new Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

He joins Teddy Bridgewater (who played in New Orleans when offensive coordinator Joe Brady was on staff there) as known commodities to the new staff.

They still have Cam Newton dangling on the roster as they try to find a place to trade him before they have to release him, along with Kyle Allen and Will Grier.

Panthers adding XFL’s top quarterback P.J. Walker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk