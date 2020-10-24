Panthers adding more depth at kicker behind Joey Slye

Joey Slye has been activated from the COVID-19/reserve list and appears on track to play against the Saints on Sunday. The Panthers are adding another kicker just in case, though.

According to a report by David Newton at ESPN, former Texas A&M kicker Taylor Bertolet is signing with Carolina. He is one of three kickers the team brought in for visits earlier this week.

The Panthers expect Joey Slye to play on Sunday at New Orleans but just in case they signed kicker Taylor Bertolet — and on his birthday. Slye came off the COVID-19 list on Friday. https://t.co/UXtWuxuxTt — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 24, 2020





Bertolet (who turns 28 years old today) offers another leg but his college numbers did not exactly inspire much confidence. He went just 37/56 on field goal attempts.

That was a long time ago, though. Bertolet has been in the NFL five years now and has played for several teams.

The Panthers currently have one open spot on their practice squad after releasing RB Michael Warren, so we’ll assume that’s where he’s going until the team makes the move official. Unless Slye tests positive before game time, that’s likely where he will stay.

If that’s the case, Bertolet will be the third kicker the team has carried on the practice squad this season. Both Kaare Vedvik and Kai Forbath have signed elsewhere.

Teams are allowed to designate four players per week that are protected from being poached by other teams. The front office has generally ignored the kickers and used those spots on linemen and defensive backs. It will be interesting to see if that changes next week.

Update:

The team has confirmed Bertolet is joining the practice squad. Guard Mike Horton and wide receiver Marken Michel have been promoted to the active roster.

