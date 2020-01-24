Panthers adding bunker suites at Bank of America Stadium

Starting in 2020, fans with appropriate resources and interest in using them will get a below-ground-floor look at “the process” in Charlotte.

Via WCNC.com, roughly 900 seats will be removed from the west end zone at Bank of America Stadium to accommodate the installation of 14 bunker suites. The suites will hold up to 12 persons each, with premium-level amenities — and, undoubtedly, premium-level pricing.

The eliminated seats will affect 400 PSL accounts, with alternative arrangements made for the PSL holders at no additional PSL cost.

It’s another tangible example of owner David Tepper’s vision for making the franchise more financially viable, taking full advantage of potential revenue streams that have been untapped or underutilized.

Besides, with new coach Matt Rhule getting between $8 million and $9 million per year, that extra revenue may come in handy.