Panthers add two players to COVID-19 reserve list

The Panthers announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday morning that leave a couple more of their players ineligible to practice for the time being.

Safety Lano Hill and tight end Stephen Sullivan have both been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Hill was already sidelined for practice after being placed on the physically unable to perform list due to a foot injury.

Hill was placed on that list Tuesday when the Panthers placed linebacker Frankie Luvu on the COVID list. All three players on the list will have to clear protocols before being eligible to return to action.

The Panthers also announced that defensive tackle Phil Hoskins on the PUP list.

