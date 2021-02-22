Panthers add Terrance Knighton to coaching staff, promote Frank Okam

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Pot Roast has a Matt Rhule connection from Temple, so naturally he’s joining the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Terrance Knighton has been hired as a coaching assistant.

Knighton had a strong run in the NFL from 2009-2015, playing defensive tackle for the Jaguars, Broncos and Washington a total of 108 games. Since then, he’s been working as a coach.

In related news, David Newton at ESPN is reporting that Frank Okam has been promoted to defensive line coach, replacing the void left by Mike Phair’s exit.

The Panthers have now made these changes official, via the team website. They also announced they’ve hired Don Johnson as a pass rush specialist and Garrett McGuire as a coaching assistant.

