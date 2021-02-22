Panthers add Terrance Knighton to coaching staff, promote Frank Okam

Pot Roast has a Matt Rhule connection from Temple, so naturally he’s joining the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Terrance Knighton has been hired as a coaching assistant.

Terrance Knighton is joining the Panthers as a coaching assistant, per a league source. Knighton spent seven years in the NFL as a defensive tackle and recently coached at Wagner College. He also went to Temple and had Matt Rhule as his position coach for one season. https://t.co/IgzQnCrhYX — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) February 22, 2021

Knighton had a strong run in the NFL from 2009-2015, playing defensive tackle for the Jaguars, Broncos and Washington a total of 108 games. Since then, he’s been working as a coach.

In related news, David Newton at ESPN is reporting that Frank Okam has been promoted to defensive line coach, replacing the void left by Mike Phair’s exit.

The Panthers promoted Frank Okam to defensive line coach, per league source. Okam served as the assistant line coach in 2020 but was moved up after Mike Phair was not retained. Okam worked with Carolina coach Matt Rhule for two seasons at Baylor. https://t.co/HjshvMWBwn — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) February 22, 2021

The Panthers have now made these changes official, via the team website. They also announced they’ve hired Don Johnson as a pass rush specialist and Garrett McGuire as a coaching assistant.

