Panthers add pass-rusher Bruce Irvin

The Panthers continue to check items off their needs list, finding a veteran pass-rusher.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have agreed to a one-year deal with Bruce Irvin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Panthers were short on anyone to pressure a quarterback after the retirement of Julius Peppers. Other than Mario Addison, they didn’t have a proven commodity on the roster.

Irvin had 6.5 sacks between stints with the Raiders and Falcons last year, and has had at least 5.5 sacks in all but one of his seven seasons.

He was the 49th-ranked player in the PFT Free Agent Top 100, and leaves just five of the top 50 left on the market.