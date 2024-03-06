Panthers add new offensive quality control coach

Well, maybe the 2024 Carolina Panthers coaching staff wasn’t completely finalized after all.

Thanks to the due diligence of Mike Kaye from The Charlotte Observer and a Twitter user, we now know that the organization has hired Dean Petzing as an offensive quality control coach. Petzing had been added to the staff’s webpage on the Panthers’ official team site.

The Wellesley, Mass. native spent the past two seasons as the lead offensive analyst for the Louisiana State University Tigers. Petzing focused on the quarterback position under head coach Brian Kelly, helping contribute to the Heisman Trophy-winning campaign of 2024 NFL draft prospect Jayden Daniels.

Before LSU, Petzing worked on Kelly’s staff at the University of Notre Dame. He served as a graduate assistant in 2019 and as an offensive analyst in 2020 and 2021.

Petzing also picked up stints as a tight ends coach at the University of Maine (2018), an offensive graduate assistant at Ball State University (2016 to 2017), a tight ends coach/offensive assistant at Villanova University (2015) and a defensive intern at Yale University (2014).

