Panthers add LB Arron Mosby back to practice squad

On Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers successfully completed a little exchange between their active roster and practice squad.

As reported by Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, the team has brought back linebacker Arron Mosby—who was waived late Monday afternoon—to the latter group. The rookie defender now accounts as the 16th member of the practice squad.

Mosby began the 2022 slate as one of those 16 reserves, and was called up as a standard elevation in both of Carolina’s first two games. He, in his only action thus far, recorded 16 snaps on special teams in Week 2 against the New York Giants.

That spot was temporarily left open due to Tuesday’s move, one which returned defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon to the 53-man roster. The 2021 fifth-round selection was also waived earlier this season in a somewhat surprising decision following the addition of fellow defensive lineman Henry Anderson on Sept. 5.

Nixon played nine defensive snaps in Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

