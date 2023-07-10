Panthers add Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad to Hall of Honor

The Panthers will be adding two former players to their Hall of Honor this season.

The team announced on Monday that Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad will be inducted into the group at halftime of their October 29 game against the Texans. They will be the eighth and ninth members of the Hall.

Peppers was the second overall pick of the 2002 draft and he was named the defensive rookie of the year that season. He spent eight seasons with the team and was a two-time All-Pro before moving on for stints in Chicago and Green Bay. He returned in 2017 and spent the final two seasons of his career with the team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Peppers ranks first in franchise history with 97 sacks and 107 tackles for loss during his time with the Panthers.

The Panthers selected Muhammad with the 43rd pick of the 1996 draft and he spent the first nine seasons of his career in Carolina. He played three seasons with the Bears and then returned for two seasons before retiring.

Muhammad is second behind Steve Smith on the franchise's list of career catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He had 696 catches, 9,255 yards, and 50 touchdowns while making one All-Pro team and two Pro Bowls during his time with the team.

The other members of the Panthers Hall of Honor are Smith, Mike McCormack, Sam Mills, Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross, Wesley Walls, and the team's PSL owners.